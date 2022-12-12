LAWRENCE (KSNT)- Kansas women’s basketball is finally ranked.

The Jayhawks check in at No. 22 on this weeks AP Top 25. It’s the first time this program has been nationally ranked since January of 2013. KU women’s basketball is 9-0, making it the only remaining unbeaten team in the Big 12.

The ranking seems long overdue to some, as KU narrowly missed a Top 25 ranking a week ago despite being 7-0.

The Top 25 spot is well earned after KU beat No. 12 Arizona by 27 points last week. The ‘Hawks also beat Wichita State by 20 on Sunday.

KU returns to the court on Friday in Allen Fieldhouse for a matchup with Tulsa. The team will visit Nebraska next week before beginning conference play.