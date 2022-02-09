MORGANTOWN, WV. (KSNT) – For the first time since 2013, Kansas left WVU Coliseum victorious.

The Jayhawks beat West Virginia, 65-47, Wednesday evening.

Five Jayhawks scored in the first quarter. KU (16-5, 7-4) scored 10 points in the paint and finished the quarter on a 6-0 run to lead 15-11.

Defense controlled the second quarter. Both teams went scoreless for more than four minutes. KU then used a 7-0 run to build its biggest lead at 24-13, and Kersgieter hit a 3-pointer to give KU a 27-19 lead into the half.

The second half started with WVU using an 8-2 run to get within two. The Jayhawks settled in and stayed aggressive, which led to 12 free throw attempts. Then, they used a 6-0 run early in the fourth quarter to build a 54-40 lead and never looked back. Kansas outscored West Virginia, 19-9, to finish the game.

Holly Kersgieter led KU with 18 points and three steals. Zakiyah Franklin finished with 17 points, five rebounds and six assists. Chandler Prater added 12 points and seven rebounds off the bench.

It’s the Jayhawks’ fourth win in a row. Next, they host K-State for the second round of the Sunflower Showdown on Feb. 12.