LUBBOCK, Texas (KSNT) – The Jayhawks continue to break records this season.

KU beat the Red Raiders 71-68 to snag its seventh-straight win. It’s also the Jayhawks’ 10th Big 12 win, which the program hasn’t achieved since the 1999-2000 season.

The Jayhawks (19-5, 9-4) started by going more than six minutes without scoring. However, KU’s defense kept the Jayhawks close by holding Texas Tech to 15 points. KU’s shooting woes continued in the second quarter, as Tech built a 38-25 lead at halftime.

The Jayhawks found their momentum early in the third quarter. KU had runs of 6-0 and 7-0 in the first five minutes to get back within two at 42-40. Tech pushed the lead back to four before Aniya Thomas hit 3-pointers on each of KU’s last two possessions in the quarter, giving the Jayhawks a 49-47 lead at the end of the third.



KU scored the first seven points of the fourth quarter to take its largest lead at 56-47. Texas Tech then took a one-point lead with 2:27 remaining.



The game went back-and-forth until there were 24 seconds remaining. Trailing by one, Holly Kersgieter scored on a layup to give KU the lead. The Jayhawks stopped Texas Tech from scoring, before Kersgieter made two free throws to secure the win.