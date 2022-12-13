LAWRENCE (KSNT) – ESPN and The U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) have named Kansas women’s basketball as the team of the week from Dec. 4 – Dec. 11.

The Jayhawks picked up the honor after crushing No. 12 Arizona on Thursday and another lopsided win over in-state opponent Wichita State on Sunday.

The two victories also propelled Kansas into the AP Top 25 rankings for the first time since 2013. The Jayhawks are undefeated at 9-0, with Big 12 play opening up on Dec. 31.

Kansas takes on Tulsa this Friday at Allen Field House.