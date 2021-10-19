KU women’s basketball overcoming COVID setbacks in offseason

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – COVID-19 affected every basketball team across all levels, but it was ruthless to KU women’s basketball.

Four players opted out of the season in December 2020, leaving many holes to be filled. The Jayhawks did add five players this year.

“We had good players really play out of position,” head coach Brandon Schneider said. “I thought it impacted nobody more than Ioanna Chatzileonti, who made the All-freshman team but had to do it really playing out of position. So, we’re excited to get players like her back to their natural position. It’ll put us in a better position to be successful.”

Preseason All-Big 12 selection Holly Kersgieter is returning. She averaged 17 points per game in the 2020-21 season.

“This is the most complete roster I’ve played with, 1-5, but most importantly, I think the most thing I’m most excited about is the fact that I have 14 teammates who are bought-in for the season as much as anyone, who are so excited,” Kersgieter said. “They work hard every single day. They want the best, not just for themselves, but for their teammates.”

The Jayhawks have players from seven countries, which makes the team so much more fun, Kersgieter said.

KU opens the season with a four-game home stretch beginning Nov. 10.