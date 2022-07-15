SKOPJE, North Macedonia (KSNT) – Four Jayhawks are improving their skills at the FIBA U20 Women’s European Championships.

Two are incoming freshman, plus junior Ioanna Chatzileonti and sophomore Danai Papadopoulou, who are both playing for the U20 Greece team.

This isn’t Chatzileonti’s first time at the FIBA European Championships. She was the U16 team’s Most Valuable Player in 2018, and was a silver medalist with the Greek national team in 2019.

Chatzileonti is showing off over the tournament, averaging 19 points per game and 8.8 rebounds. She’s been able to go support the others’ teams as well. Not just her KU teammates, but other NCAA players.

“I’ll be playing with many international players that they’re playing back in the States, so I’m very happy to see them and compete against them in Europe, also,” she said.

Greece lost to Israel, 65-57, on Friday. It will continue to play over the weekend for a consolation spot.

Incoming freshman Zsofia Telegdy is playing for Hungary, and Sanna Strom is with Sweden. Hungary lost to Spain, 70-56, in the quarterfinals. It will play Portugal for a consolation spot Saturday. Sweden fell to France in the round of 16, 73-57, and will play Lithuania on Saturday in a consolation game.