LAWRENCE (KSNT) – A strong second half surged the Jayhawks to a win against an SEC opponent.

KU beat Texas A&M, 74-42, Wednesday night. It’s the Jayhawks’ first win against the Aggies in 11 meetings.

KU led 32-26 at the half, but the second half created the separation with an 11-0. Zakiyah Franklin went 5-of-5 from the line during the run with Taiyanna Jackson, Wyvetter Mayberry and Holly Kersgieter also contributing points. In the early minutes of the half, Kersgieter passed her season-high with an 8-0 run of her own, stealing the ball from the Aggies for an easy layup and draining two threes. Kansas outscored the Aggies 21-8 in the third quarter.

The Jayhawks went into the fourth quarter with a 19-point lead and they did not let down, scoring 21 more points. Freshman Zsófia Telegdy drained her first 3-pointer as a Jayhawk, putting KU ahead by 24 points. The Jayhawks went on a 12-0 run to seal the sixth victory of the season.

KU outscored the Aggies, 21-8, in both the third and fourth quarters. It drained a season-high seven threes in the game with a 41.2% shooting percentage. Franklin went perfect from the line shooting 11-of-11.