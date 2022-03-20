STANFORD, Calif. (KSNT)- Kansas women’s basketball lost to Stanford in the second round of the NCAA tournament on Sunday.

Stanford dominated the second half to beat Kansas 91-65.

The Jayhawks played tough with one-seed Stanford the entire first-half. Ioanna Chatzileonti drilled a 3-pointer at the end of the first quarter to pull KU within two points. They played even with the Cardinal in the second quarter and still trailed by only two at halftime.

The second half was all Stanford. The one-seed outscored KU 32-15 in the third quarter to take a 19-point lead into the fourth and continued to pour it on in the final quarter. Stanford led by as many as thirty points in the fourth.

Zakiyah Franklin led the Jayhawks in scoring with 13 points. Taiyanna Jackson and Zakiyah Franklin were active on the score sheet and in the rebounding battle. Jackson finished with 8 points and 6 rebounds. Franklin 5 boards to go with her 13 points.