LAWRENCE (KSNT)- Kansas women’s basketball beat West Virginia on Tuesday in Allen Fieldhouse for their sixth win in a row.

The Jayhawks took down WVU 74-63, largely in thanks to Zakiyah Franklin who scored 25 points for KU.

It was the second and third quarters that boosted KU past West Virginia. After leading by only two after the first, Kansas outscored the Mountaineers by 15 in the middle two periods. The Jayhawk’s lead was as many as 23 in the game, before WVU pulled it back to single digits in the end.

Kansas shot over 55% from deep in the win, knocking down five 3-pointers on nine attempts.

KU WBB improves to 18-5 overall and 9-4 in the conference with the win. They’ll play next at Texas Tech on Saturday, Feb. 19. Kansas received votes in the AP top 25 last week. A win on Saturday could boost them to their first Top 25 ranking since 2013.