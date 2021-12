LAWRENCE (KSNT) — Kansas women’s basketball announced that their game against Northwestern State Tuesday is canceled due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Jayhawks’ program.

The cancellation was announced just an hour before tip-off. This is the first time a women’s game this season has been canceled, but the fourth time this week that either a men’s or women’s game was nipped.

