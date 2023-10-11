LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The details of Kansas men’s basketball’s penalties of an investigation dating back to 2017 have been released.

On Tuesday, the Independent Accountability Resolution Process announced the infractions report with a ruling for KU’s case.

In the penalties, the Jayhawks are required to vacate all regular season and post season wins where the team played former center Silvio De Sousa, who the case is centered around.

De Sousa played in 20 games with Kansas in the 2017-18 season, winning 15 of the games. Any game where De Sousa participated in, the Jayhawks will have struck off their record.

This includes the post season, meaning KU will lose its 2018 Final Four banner and Big 12 conference tournament title.

Once named the all-time winningest college basketball program with 2,385 wins, the vacated wins bring the total to 2,370 wins. With the reduction, Kentucky (2,377 wins) becomes the all-time leader.

There are no penalties for future teams or the 2023-24 season. The team will be on probation for three years.

