LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Kansas men’s basketball big-man KJ Adams has been named the Big 12 Player of the Week.

Adams scored a career-high 22 points in a win over Oklahoma on January 10. He also scored 15 points and the game-winning bucket against No. 14 Iowa State the following game.

This is the first weekly honor of Adams’ career, the fourth weekly honor for the Jayhawks this season. Jalen Wilson has been named Player of the Week once and Gradey Dick has been named Newcomer of the Week twice.

The Jayhawks return to action on the road tomorrow in the Sunflower Showdown against K-State.