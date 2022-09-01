CLEVELAND (KSNT)- Former Kansas forward Ochai Agbaji is being traded before he even plays his first NBA regular season game.

The Athletic and Yahoo Sports both reported Thursday afternoon that Agbaji is part of a major NBA trade between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Utah Jazz.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports Agbaji will head to Utah, along with Collin Sexton and Lauri Markkanen. The ‘Cavs will also send three-first round picks and two pick swaps. The Jazz will send Donovan Mitchell in return.

Agbaji averaged 18.8 points per game for KU last season. The ‘Cavs picked him at No. 14 overall in the 2022 NBA draft.