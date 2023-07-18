LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Kansas pitcher Collin Baumgartner is getting the opportunity to live out his childhood dreams, signing with the Colorado Rockies as a free agent after the 2023 MLB Draft.

“I’ve always been a big proponent of having a plan B,” he said.

As the sixth-year senior was preparing for his lone season with the Jayhawks, he had his Plan B ready – law school.

“I know baseball isn’t forever, so I always had the law school in my back pocket, just in case,” Baumgartner said.

Though law school is a lot of college graduates’ Plan A, Baumgartner wasn’t positive he was ready to give up baseball.

“I was super excited when the Rockies called. I don’t know if I was fully mentally prepared to be an attorney – all the reading, paper stuff you have to look into for law school,” Baumgartner said.

When Colorado gave him a shot at continuing to throw baseballs, he couldn’t pass it up.

“Baseball was always something I wanted to play until they told me I can’t anymore,” Baumgartner said.

Baumgartner posted a 3.62 ERA in 2023 with 74 strikeouts, good enough to earn second-team all-Big 12 honors.