LAWRENCE (KSNT) – After a breakout season in his first year in a crimson and blue uniform, Kansas defensive lineman Austin Booker has been rewarded.

Booker was named the Big 12 conference Defensive Newcomer of the Year, as voted upon by coaches. Coaches were not permitted to vote for their own players.

The redshirt sophomore transferred in from Minnesota after a two-tackle campaign with the Gophers. In 2023 with Kansas, Booker recorded 56 tackles and eight sacks in 12 games played.

Booker is the second Jayhawk to receive the honor, the other being Isaiah Johnson in 2013.