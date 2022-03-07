LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas’ head women’s basketball coach Brandon Schneider was named Big 12 Coach of the Year for the 2021-22 season, the league announced on Monday.

Schneider led the Jayhawks to their first 20-win season since 2013. Kansas finished the regular season fifth in the Big 12 with a conference record of 11-7 and an overall record of 20-8.

The fifth seed in the Big 12 tournament is the highest spot for KU women’s basketball since 2000. The impressive regular season comes after Kansas was picked to finish last in the Big 12 in the preseason poll.

Schneider was hired as KU’s head coach in 2015. Before coming to Kansas he was a head coach at Stephen F. Austin and Emporia State.

The Jayhawks will take on fourth seed Oklahoma on Friday, March 11 in the Big 12 women’s basketball tournament. The tournament will be played in Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City.