LAWRENCE (KSNT)- Kansas cornerback Cobee Bryant was named the Big 12 defensive player of the week on Monday.

The honor comes after Bryant sealed KU’s Big 12 road win over West Virginia with an 86-yard pick-six to end the game. It was Bryant’s second time returning an interception for a touchdown. Both returns came in big wins for the Jayhawks, as the last one came in KU’s 57-56 win over Texas in 2021.

This is the second straight week that a Jayhawk has won Big 12 defensive player of the week. Lonnie Phelps earned the honor last week after tallying three sacks in KU’s win over Tennessee Tech. It’s the first time KU has ever had a player win the award on consecutive weeks.

The Jayhawks are 2-0 on the football field to start the year for the first time since 2011. Bryant and KU will now turn their attention to a week three matchup at Houston. Saturday’s game kicks off at 3 p.m.