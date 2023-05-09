LAWRENCE (KSNT)- Another Jayhawk is getting a shot at impressing NFL coaches.

Former KU defensive lineman Sam Burt picked up an invitation to attempt rookie minicamp with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, KU football announced on Tuesday.

Burt spent five seasons total in Lawrence. In 58 games, he tallied 50 tackles, three tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.

Burt is one of several former KU football players getting an NFL opportunity this spring. Three KU alumni signed undrafted free agent deals. Lonnie Phelps signed with the Browns, Caleb Sampson signed with the Colts and Earl Bostick Jr. signed with the Cowboys.

Burt is an Abilene, Kansas native. He’s listed at 6-foot-4 and 295 pounds.