INDIANAPOLIS (KSNT) – Kansas defensive tackle Caleb Sampson is headed to the NFL.

After falling out of the 2023 NFL Draft, Sampson has signed as an undrafted free agent with the Indianapolis Colts, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

In four years with the Jayhawks, Sampson appeared in 46 games with 38 starts. Sampson finished with collegiate career with 77 tackles with 5.5 sacks.