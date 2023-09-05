LAWRENCE (KSNT)- KU junior setter Camryn Turner was named the Big 12 Volleyball Offensive Player of the Week on Tuesday.

Turner, a Topeka native and Seaman HS graduate, racked up 96 assists in just two matches last week for KU. She averaged 10.89 assists per set.

The 27 Sports team helped viewers get to know the KU volleyball team better in Sunday’s edition of K-Nation.

Turner also contributed five kills in each match, plus two aces and one block assist in the win against Marquette.

KU volleyball hosts Wichita State on Thursday, Sept. 7.