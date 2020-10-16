KU’s De Sousa opts out of season

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas senior forward Silvio De Sousa has opted out of the upcoming season. De Sousa made the announcement Friday afternoon on his Twitter page.

Bill Self released a statement on Friday saying, “Silvio informed me he was going to opt out of the 2020-21 season and focus on matters in his personal life. Knowing Silvio, it was clear he had been distracted and not fully focused during workouts as of late. After he and I sat down and talked about that, it was clear this was the best decision for him, and Kansas basketball, to leave the program.” Self added, “At some point in the future, Silvio will decide what his next steps will be and where that will take him. Silvio has worked very hard during his time here and we have stood by him throughout, but we fully understand his reasoning to take time away from basketball. We support his decision and wish him nothing but success moving forward.”

Last season, De Sousa played in 18 games for the Jayhawks averaging 2.6 points and 2.8 rebounds.