LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Before playing a game in Allen Fieldhouse, Kansas transfer center Hunter Dickinson is garnering a lot of attention.

The Big 12 released its preseason awards Thursday, and Dickinson was named the conference preseason Player of the Year. A transfer from Michigan, Dickinson becomes the first athlete in conference history to be named the preseason Player of the Year and preseason Newcomer of the Year.

He is the 11th Kansas men’s basketball player with preseason Player of the Year honors. Dickinson comes to Kansas as a senior after averaging 17.2 points and 8.4 rebounds a game at Kansas. He was a three-time All-Big 10 selection with the Wolverines.

He also lands on the preseason All-Big 12 team alongside Jayhawk point guard Dajuan Harris Jr. Teammate Kevin McCullar Jr. was named an honorable mention.