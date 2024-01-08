LAWRENCE (KSNT) – For the second time this season, Kansas senior center Hunter Dickinson has swept the weekly Big 12 men’s basketball awards.

Dickinson has been named the conference’s Player and Newcomer of the Week, the Big 12 announced on Monday. The honors come after a 30-point, 11-rebound performance in a conference opening win against TCU. He also made the go-ahead bucket with 3.4 seconds to go.

It’s the third time this season Dickinson has been named league’s Newcomer of the Week.

Kansas has a 13-1 record and travels to UCF for another Big 12 matchup on Wednesday.