DALLAS (KSNT) – Kansas offensive lineman Earl Bostick Jr. is headed to the NFL.

After falling out of the 2023 NFL Draft, Bostick Jr. has signed as an undrafted free agent with the Dallas Cowboys, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Bostick Jr. has been in Lawrence since 2017, an anchor throughout coaching turnovers for the Jayhawks. He was named an all-conference honorable mention player in 2022.