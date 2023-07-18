MINNEAPOLIS, MN. (KSNT) – Another Jayhawk has a shot at the big leagues.

Senior catcher Cole Elvis was signed by the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday, Kansas baseball announced.

Elvis spent four seasons at California-Berkeley before playing his final season at KU. He showed out in his lone spring with the Jayhawks, hitting for a .313 batting average with 10 home runs and 32 RBI.

The catcher was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week the week of April 10 after KU’s series win over No. 19 West Virginia.

Elvis is the second Jayhawk to sign with an MLB team in 2023, after Kansas pitcher Collin Baumgartner signed with the Rockies.