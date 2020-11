Kansas guard Marcus Garrett, right, takes the ball away from Oklahoma forward Kur Kuath (52) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lawrence, Kan., Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas senior guard Marcus Garrett is one of 20 players named to the Bob Cousy Award watch list. The Bob Cousy Award goes to the nation’s top point guard.

Garrett is looking to become just the second Jayhawk ever to win the award. Frank Mason III won the award in 2017.

Last season, Garrett lead the Big 12 in assists with 4.6 per game.