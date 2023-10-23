LAWRENCE (KSNT) – KU point guard Dajuan Harris Jr. is being recognized as one of the best point guards in college basketball ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Monday, Harris Jr. was one of 20 point guards in the country named to the 2024 Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award Watch List. the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame gives out the award annually.

Frank Mason III is the only Jayhawk to ever win this award, doing so in 2017.

Harris won Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year after the 2022-23 season. He averaged 8.9 points, 2.5 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 2.2 steals per game last season.

Harris has 106 games, including 77 starts, under his belt at KU.