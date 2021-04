Jalen Wilson celebrates as Kansas played Creighton at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence on Tuesday. (Photo: Mike Gonroe, Big 12)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – KU basketball’s Jalen Wilson has declared for the 2021 NBA Draft, the team announced Friday.

“I am grateful to say that with prayer and discussion with Coach Self and my family, I will test the NBA draft process,” Wilson said.

Wilson averaged 12.1 points per game last season and led the Jayhawks with 8.2 rebounds per game.