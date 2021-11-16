KU’s latest star lands partnership with Applebee’s

LAWRENCE (KSNT)- On Saturday, KU freshman Jared Casey caught the game winning touchdown pass to beat Texas for the first Kansas road conference win since 2008.

Now, he’s partnering with Applebee’s.

The game-winning touchdown came on the first snap Casey had ever played on offense in his college career. On Tuesday, Casey met with a film crew to be featured in an Applebee’s commercial.

“It’s crazy,” Casey said. “This all happened in two days. We’re ready film, and I’m excited.”

Jared Casey had never played a snap of offense for @KU_Football

before catching the game-winning 2 point conversion at Texas



His parents were understandably pretty hyped about it 🔊❤️



(via @jlcasey10)pic.twitter.com/xYmSjgDbmG — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 14, 2021

Casey is a native of Plainville, Kansas and didn’t know if he’d get to play on offense this year. He says the company that deals with KU athletes name, image and likeness deals reached out the day after the game.

Ryan Entz owns multiple Applebee’s in the Topeka area and says in the past they’ve had to wait till athletes graduated to work with them. Thanks to the recent change in name, image and likeness rules for college athletes though, Entz and Casey were able to work together right away.

“It’s such a great story,” Entz said. “First of all, it’s KU beating Texas at Texas. Then, you have Jared. It’s almost like a Rudy story. You have this kid who goes out for football, tries his hardest, has no guarantee he’s going to play, and all of a sudden he does the impossible, makes the winning catch over a Big 12 opponent.”

The play that handed @KU_Football its first-ever win in Austin 🔥🎯 pic.twitter.com/u4u3sQ1qrg — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 14, 2021

Casey says he will be getting paid and will also be getting Applebee’s gift cards in exchange for being featured in the new commercial.