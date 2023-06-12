LAWRENCE (KSNT) – An all-time great Jayhawk and Kansan will have her named etched into the history books this fall.

Jill Larson Bradney was officially named one of 12 inductees to the Kansas Sports Hall of Fame on Monday.

Larson Bradney was a three-sport athlete (basketball, volleyball and softball) at Kansas from 1978 to 1981, but found the most success in softball. She was an All-American First-Team selection in 1981 and a three-time Big Eight selection in her career.

As a senior, Larson Bradney led the team with 43 hits, 17 runs, four doubles and 17 RBI. Her career .341 batting average ranks sixth in the all-time KU record books.

Larson Bradney’s No. 22 jersey number is one of four retired by the Jayhawks.

After her athletic career, she spent 37 years as a softball and volleyball coach at Perry Lecompton High School, just down the road from Lawrence.

Four-star cornerback commits to KU

The 2023 Kansas Sports Hall of Fame class will be inducted Sunday, October 1, at the Kansas Star Casino in Mulvane, Kansas.