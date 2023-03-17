DES MOINES, IA. (KSNT) – March Madness games are at neutral sites, but one Jayhawk is right at home.

Guard Joe Yesufu began his college basketball career in Des Moines at Drake University. He played with the Bulldogs for two years before transferring to KU. He was named the Missouri Valley Conference’s sixth man of the year while there, and made an NCAA tournament run. In the first game against USC, he drained six 3-pointers. The game after, he gave us one of 2021’s most iconic sports photos while dunking on Wichita State’s Clarence Jackson.

WEST LAFAYETTE, INDIANA – MARCH 18: Joseph Yesufu #1 of the Drake Bulldogs dunks over Clarence Jackson #25 of the Wichita State Shockers during the first half in the First Four game prior to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Mackey Arena on March 18, 2021 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

“It’s nostalgic,” Yesufu said. “I miss the people here. I miss being here. Just being around here makes me feel at home.”

Yesufu has seen some of his old teammates and team managers recently, but not while he’s in Des Moines for the NCAA Tournament. Drake men’s basketball is in Albany, New York, for its tournament-opening games.

“I’m definitely cheering them on,” Yesufu said. “I really want them to win. I’m supporting them even when I’m not there.”

The Jayhawks play Arkansas in the round of 64 on Friday.