SALT LAKE CITY (KSNT)- Former KU basketball player Joel Embiid put on a show in the NBA All-Star game on Sunday.

The Jayhawk turned Philadelphia 76er scored 32 pounds, to go along with seven rebounds and four assists. Embiid’s mark tied for third-most in the high scoring matchup of the league’s best. He shot 14-19 from the field, including 4-8 from three point land.

When the two team captains got to draft their own teams, Embiid was Lebron James’ first pick of the games starters.

Team Giannis beat Team Lebron in the game, 184-175.