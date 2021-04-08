KU’s Jossell enters transfer portal

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas freshman guard Latrell Jossell is entering the transfer portal.

“Latrell and I visited the last few days and he made the decision to enter the transfer portal,” said head coach Bill Self. “Latrell is very popular with our staff and teammates and we all wish him the best at his next stop. He’ll do great.”

Jossell played in 10 games with the Jayhawks.

He joins Tristana Enaruna, Gethro Muscadin, and Tyon Grant-Foster as Jayhawks entering the transfer portal this offseason.