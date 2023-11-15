LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Saturday’s home matchup against in-state rival Kansas State will be Kansas football’s last ride at its historic David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

Following the conclusion of this season, construction is set to begin on KU’s new, state-of-the-art stadium. The university announced the roughly $300 million ‘Gateway District’ project back in August.

With it being his last time playing in front of a home crowd in the Booth, senior safety Kenny Logan Jr. said emotions will be high pregame on Saturday.

“Kind of sad to see my last time in the old Booth,” Logan said. “I’m trying to make sure it’s a great feeling. I can’t put too much on it. Just go out there and have fun with my brothers one more time in the Booth.”

The Florida native has been a fixture in KU’s program since his arrival in 2019. His 113 tackles recorded in 2021 were not only a Big 12 Conference-high of 113, but were also the most tackles by any safety in the NCAA that year.

The safety was also named to the 2023 Preseason All-Big 12 First Team list, and currently ranks 13th in the conference in total tackles with 70 so far this year.

Logan’s time at Kansas hasn’t been linear by any means. Between his freshman and junior seasons, Kansas only won a total of five games, including a winless season in 2020. However, he’s managed to flourish through the adversity.

“Coming here I always had a plan in changing the program and being part of the change,” Logan said of Kansas career. “So just being able to be here through the ups and the downs, the ugly, and just to be able to see where this program is going and seeing where this program has risen to is just exciting.”

Logan’s fellow seniors, like linebacker Rich Miller, said leaving it all on the field against an in-state rival on Saturday is how they want to cement their legacy for turning KU’s program around.

Kansas hosts Kansas State in the 113th Sunflower Showdown on Saturday, Nov. 18 at 6 p.m. The program also plans to celebrate senior night before the game.