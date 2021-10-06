KU’s Kersgieter selected to preseason All-Big 12 team

IRVING, TX (KSNT) – Junior KU women’s basketball guard Holly Kersgieter earned a spot on the Preseason All-Big 12 Women’s Basketball Team for the second year in a row.

She earned All-Big 12 Honorable Mention honors in 2020-21 after leading the Jayhawks in scoring with 17.0 points per game, ranking 10th in the conference. She hit at least one 3-pointer in each game and led KU with 40 threes for the year, shooting 32.8%.

KU women’s basketball starts the 2021-22 season on Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. against SIU-Edwardsville.