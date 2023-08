PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS. (KSNT) – KU fans will have to wait until Sept. 1 to kickoff football season.

The annual Kickoff at Corinth Square in Prairie Village is canceled due to excessive heat Friday, the university announced.

Fans are encouraged to show their support at the Jayhawks’ home-opener against Missouri State on Sept. 1. All home football games feature a fan-friendly environment on “The Hill” pre-game, including live music, food trucks and the Family Fun Zone.