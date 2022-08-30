CINCINNATI (KSNT) – Former Kansas wide receiver Kwamie Lassiter II has been cut by the Bengals, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Bengals are releasing WR Kwamie Lassiter II, per source. Expected to return on practice squad if not claimed. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) August 30, 2022

Lassiter II signed with Cincinnati after going undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft. As NFL teams make the cut down to a 53-man roster, Lassiter II did not make it.

The former Jayhawk recently received acknowledgment from Kansas head coach Lance Leipold for Lassiter II’s performance with the Bengals so far. Leipold says he is friends with Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow’s father, and says that Joe likes what he’s seen from Lassiter II.

Hear from @CoachLeipold about what he's heard from Joe Burrow (👀) and @kwamie_lassiter in Cincy pic.twitter.com/qH9ONwrB5K — Landon Reinhardt (@landonian87) August 18, 2022

In three preseason games, Lassiter II hauled in 13 catches for 138 yards. Fowler says the Bengals are hoping to retain Lassiter II for the team’s practice squad.