LAWRENCE (KSNT)- The Jayhawks had one player make the preseason All-Big 12 team this year: Kenny Logan Jr.

The six-foot, 200 pound senior safety was one of five defensive backs to receive the preseason honor.

Logan Jr. led the conference in solo tackles with 78 last fall, which also ranked him third nationally. He also tallied 110 tackles, the most by a Jayhawk since 2018. He had five games with at least 10 tackles in 2021.