CLEVELAND (KSNT) – Kansas defensive end Lonnie Phelps is headed to the NFL.

After falling out of the 2023 NFL Draft, Phelps has signed as an undrafted free agent with the Cleveland Browns, according to WEWS’s Camryn Justice.

In his lone season with the Jayhawks, he was named an all-conference second-team member and received votes for the Defensive Player of the Year Award. He finished with 57 tackles and 7 sacks in 2022.