LAWRENCE (KSNT) – KU men’s basketball is not new to awards, but Kevin McCullar’s stats are one of a kind.

In KU’s win against Kentucky, McCullar became just the third Jayhawk in program history to post a triple-double. Just days later, he did it again. McCullar tallied 22 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in KU’s blowout win against Chaminade in the Maui Invitational.

His performances in Hawaii were good enough to earn Big 12 Player of the Week, the conference announced on Monday. In three games last week he averaged 20 points and 8.3 rebounds per outing.

It’s the first Big 12 Player of the Week honor for McCullar, who previously played at Texas Tech. It’s the fourth Big 12 weekly honor for KU men’s basketball on the season. Hunter Dickinson won Big 12 Newcomer of the Week twice and Big 12 Player of the Week once.