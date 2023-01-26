TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas University is no newcomer in terms of winning team and individual awards and Texas Tech transfer Kevin McCullar Jr. being named to the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Watch List is no exception.

This is the second consecutive year that McCullar has been named to the mid-season DPOY watch list. This comes on the heels of a season ago where McCullar was one of five finalist for the award.

McCullar has been elite on the defensive side of the court so far for the Jayhawks. His 2.5 steals per game leads the BIG-12 and ranks him ninth nationally in SPG. He currently has eight games this season where he’s stolen the ball three or more times.

McCullar looks to join the likes of Jeff Withey, Marcus Garrett, and Udoka Azubuike with defensive player of the year awards.

Kansas is back in action Saturday on the road at Rupp Area, to face the Kentucky Wildcats at 7 p.m. on ESPN.