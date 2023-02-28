LAWRENCE (KSNT)- Kansas forward Kevin McCullar Jr. has made an impact in just one season with the Jayhawks.

The senior forward, who transferred to KU from Texas Tech for his final college season, is a semifinalist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Award.

McCullar Jr. would be the second KU player to win the award, which originated in 2018. Marcus Garrett won the award in 2020.

McCullar Jr. will give a senior night speech after KU’s Tuesday night game against Texas Tech. If the Jayhawks win on Tuesday they clinch a share of the Big 12 title.