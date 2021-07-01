KU’s Mitch Lightfoot cashes in on first endorsement deal

LAWRENCE (KSNT) — KU basketball’s Mitch Lightfoot posted on Instagram Thursday night about his first partnership with 1-800-GOT JUNK?.

The post comes as the NCAA cleared the way for athletes to profit off their name Wednesday, the eve of legislation becoming law in several states that would allow for such compensation.

The NCAA’s decision to suspend restrictions on payments to athletes for things such as sponsorship deals, online endorsements and personal appearances applies to all three divisions or some 460,000 athletes.

The NCAA also is allowing athletes to enter into agreements with agents while encouraging them to keep schools informed. The NCAA said schools are responsible “for determining whether those activities are consistent with state law.”

The NCAA wants to have federal laws or its own permanent rules regarding the issue known as NIL, but was forced to seek a temporary solution rather than have athletes in some states eligible for compensation while others were not.

More than 10 states, including Kansas, had laws set to go into effect Thursday that would have undercut existing NCAA rules regarding such compensation for athletes.