LAWRENCE (KSNT)- KU freshman guard MJ Rice plans to enter the transfer portal, according to 247 Sports and the Kansas City Star.

The former 5-star recruit and 2022 McDonalds All-American will explore his options after playing a limited role with the Jayhawks in 2022-23. Rice battled injuries throughout his freshman year, and didn’t receive a heavy dose of playing time.

The 6-foot-5 guard from North Carolina played in 23 games for KU during his freshman season. He averaged 7.5 minutes of playing time in those games, and scored 2.2 points per game.

Rice is the fifth Jayhawk to enter the transfer portal since KU’s season came to an end.