BOSTON (KSNT) – A former Jayhawk men’s basketball player is heading to Boston.

Svi Mykhailiuk, who played at Kansas from 2014-2018, is signing a one-year contract with the Boston Celtics, according to Stadium’s Shams Charania.

Mykhailiuk was drafted in the second round of the 2018 NBA draft by the Los Angeles Lakers. He’s since spent time with the Pistons, Thunder, Raptors, Knicks and most recently, the Hornets.