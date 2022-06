TORONTO (KSNT)- Former KU guard Svi Mykailuk is staying in the NBA for another season.

Mykailuk exercised his player option for the 2022-23 season, agreeing to return to the Toronto Raptors for $1.9 million.

Mykailuk scored 14.6 points per game for the Jayhawks in his senior season (2017-18) and set the single season record for three-point field goals made.

Last year, the 6-foot-7 guard averaged 4.6 points per game for Toronto and played in 56 games, averaging 12.8 minutes per game.