KU’s new athletics director arrives in Lawrence

A still image taken from KU Athletics’ video showing new Director of Athletics Travis Goff arrive in Lawrence. (Courtesy Photo/Kansas Athletics)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – The new director of athletics for the University of Kansas arrived Tuesday afternoon in Lawrence.

KU Athletics shared a video of Travis Goff’s plane touching down, with staff greeting his family on the tarmac with Jayhawk plushies. Goff and his wife, Nancy, have three children, Ellie, Carly and Graham.

The university announced Monday that Goff would take over for exiting director of athletics Jeff Long. Goff is a Dodge City native and a graduate of the University of Kansas. During his time at KU, he worked in the university’s athletics development.