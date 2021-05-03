KU’s new football coach bringing consistency to ever-changing program

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – New KU head football coach Lance Leipold answered questions Monday about his hire in an introductory press conference.

His first obstacle is buy-in from the team. The Jayhawks were led by Emmett Jones in the interim, and players spoke highly of him throughout the spring season.

Leipold is asking players to keep an open mind with the coaching change.

“A lot of those young men want to play in the NFL, and I asked them if they get to pick their coach,” Leipold said. “Change happens in the real world. That’s unfortunate.”

Leipold understands the players are not the ones who chose him. He’s confident he will earn their trust with his desire to make them better both individually, and as a program. He also plans on keeping the aspects of the program that are working and liked, so the change won’t be completely different.

Leipold has experience flipping a team’s record. At the University of Buffalo, he changed the 7-17 record during his first two seasons to 30-16 through his final four.

Leipold doesn’t claim to have all the answers to KU’s problems, but he knows a lot of them stem from the team’s frequent coaching changes.

“Stability, consistency, continuity,” he said. “Those are the things that we have talked about with Travis (Goff) through this process. I’m not a guy that’s moved around a lot.”

Leipold said he plans on being part of the consistency by staying at KU for a very, very long time. Next, he will be talking to players and coaches about the program’s current status and leaving the past in the past.