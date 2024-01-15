LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Kansas five-star freshman S’Mya Nichols is proving her high expectations already.

The women’s basketball guard was named the Big 12 Freshman of the Week for the second time this season.

Nichols got the honor after averaging 19.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists over two wins during the week. One of the wins was an upset victory over previously unbeaten No. 4 Baylor.

The Overland Park native sat down for a one-on-one interview with K-Nation’s Landon Reinhardt earlier the season. Nichols opens up about choosing Kansas over other top programs, starting as a freshman, her relationship with the coaching staff and more.

