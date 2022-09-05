LAWRENCE (KSNT) – University of Kansas’ redshirt Junior Defensive End Lonnie Phelps was announced as the Big 12 Defensive Payer of the Week on Monday, following the Jayhawks dominant 56-10 victory over Tennessee Tech last Friday.

In the game, Phelps recorded seven tackles, including four tackles for a loss and three sacks. Friday’s game was Phelps’ debut in the Crimson and Blue, as he transferred this offseason from Miami University of Ohio. Phelps’ three sacks are the most from a Jayhawk in a single game since 2017 and he is currently tied for the second most in the nation .

This is the first time KU has had the conference player of the week in four years, dating back to 2018 when linebacker Joe Dineen was recognized and Kansas’ first defensive end to win the award since Dorance Armstrong in 2016.

The Jayhawks will travel to Morgantown West Virginia to open up Big 12 play against the West Virginia Mountaineers September 10th. Kickoff is set for 5pm.